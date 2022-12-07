US Trying to Turn Iran Into Afghanistan or Syria by Inciting Unrest - Iranian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday accused the United States of inciting unrest in Iran with a view to making the country experiences the same insecurity as Afghanistan and Syria.

"The US wants to destroy Iran instead of building a strong country ... They want Iran to become like Syria and Afghanistan, but they miscalculated.

Educated Iranian men and women won't let them do that," Raisi said in an address for Student Day, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tansim.

Since mid-September, Iran has been racked by riots. The ongoing protests were sparked by the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody. Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution.