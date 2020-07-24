UrduPoint.com
US Trying To Undermine Results Of Russia-Africa Summit - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:22 AM

The United States is on a quest to diminish the positive outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit under the pretext of enhancing the transparency of government institutions across Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States is on a quest to diminish the positive outcomes of the Russia-Africa summit under the pretext of enhancing the transparency of government institutions across Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman said that Moscow has noted that Washington allocated funds to journalists, educational institutions and NGOs in Africa for countering so-called Russian media propaganda that is allegedly taking place on the continent.

"Under the pretext of strengthening the transparency of state institutions and increasing the stability of the judicial system on the African continent, funding has been allocated to find the Kremlin's hand in the classic spirit of the witch-hunt .

.. We see in this Washington's desire to stop the positive socio-political spirit in relations between our country and the region, which has become especially evident following the results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi," Zakharova said during a press conference.

In October 2019, The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi and gathered the heads of state and government from over 40 African nations. Eleven others were represented by their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors, in addition to over 6,000 delegates from 104 countries.

