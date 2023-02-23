US Trying to Understand Russian Suspension of New START in 'Practical Terms - Nuland

The United States is still trying to find out the practical meaning of Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States is still trying to find out the practical meaning of Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

"(Russian President Vladimir Putin) did not withdraw from the New START treaty, he suspended it. We're still trying to understand what that means in practical terms," Nuland said during an interview with The Washington Post.

The treaty is of "at least equal value" to Russia as the US, Nuland said.

The suspension of the treaty will not impact the US' behavior, Nuland said, adding that Washington informed Moscow of this position.