(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is attempting to verify Russia's charge that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a US official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States is attempting to verify Russia's charge that Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin with a drone attack on the Kremlin in Moscow, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing a US official.

Ukraine gave no warning of the attack to the US if it was indeed involved, the official added.

In response to the attack, Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, called the government in Kiev a "terrorist regime" and urged Russia to use weapons capable of "stopping and destroying" it.

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied Ukraine's involvement in the attack.