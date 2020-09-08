US, Tunisian Military Aircraft Conduct Mission in North Africa - Pentagon

Four US and Tunisian military aircraft conducted an interoperability training mission in North Africa in order to improve responsiveness to common threats, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Four US and Tunisian military aircraft conducted an interoperability training mission in North Africa in order to improve responsiveness to common threats, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The mission included two Tunisian F-5s and two US B-52s, highlighting the militaries' ability to operate jointly," AFRICOM said.

In May, US and Tunisian defense officials vowed to boost security cooperation in light of the instability and ongoing violence in neighboring Libya.

Since 2011, the US has invested more than $1 billion in the Tunisian military to enhance border security, military intelligence, and air-ground operations, according to AFRICOM.