US, Turkey Actively Discussing Ways to Help Ankara Protect Troops in Idlib - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United States is engaged in talks with Turkey on how it can help Ankara protect Turkish troops in the Syrian city of Idlib, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday that Ankara had requested two Patriot batteries from the United States to repel attacks by Syrian troops.

"Turkish forces, like our own, have a right to defend themselves," the spokesperson said. "We strongly support Turkey in this difficult situation and are actively discussing how best we and others in the international community can be of assistance."