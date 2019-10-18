US, Turkey Agree to 120-Hour Ceasefire in Syria to Withdraw Kurds - Pence

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The United States and Turkey have reached an agreement to implement a ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the withdrawal of the People's Protection Units' (YPG) forces, US Vice President Mike Pence said during a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

"Today the United States and Turkey agreed to a ceasefire in Syria," Pence said. "The Turkish side will pause Operation Peace Spring in order to allow for the withdrawal of YPG forces from the safe zone for 120 hours. All military operations under Peace Spring will be paused and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal."

The United States will facilitate the withdrawal of YPG forces from northern Syria, Pence said adding that they have already begun to withdraw their forces 20 miles south of the Turkish border.

Moreover, Pence said the United States will remove sanctions against Turkey after full implementation of a permanent ceasefire in northeastern Syria. He said the removal of sanctions was the only thing offered to Turkey in exchange for the ceasefire.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Turkey will save Kurdish lives. The President also said that he believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be coming to Washington next month.

In a joint statement released later in the day, the United States and Turkey said they would coordinate on detention facilities and internally displaced persons in northeast Syria.

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria to clear the border area of Kurdish militia after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw US troops from the area,

Trump came under fire from Congress for abandoning the Kurds while the US president argued that it was time to end America's involvement in endless wars.

Damascus has called the Turkish operation an invasion and deployed its troops to the north of the country. The international community has condemned the operation, with the US and EU imposing sanctions.