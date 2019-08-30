US, Turkey Conduct Second Reconnaissance Flight Over Syria Border - EUCOM

The United States and Turkey have carried out their second reconnaissance flight over the Syrian border as part of the establishment of the combined joint operations center, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Frida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States and Turkey have carried out their second reconnaissance flight over the Syrian border as part of the establishment of the combined joint operations center, the US European Command (EUCOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"Yesterday, US and Turkish leaders conducted their second reconnaissance flight across the Turkey and Syria border as a part of the establishment of the security mechanism in northeast Syria," the release said. "This is the second flight within a week, following the first which took place on Aug. 24, 2019."

The flight comes after Ankara and Washington on August 7 agreed to set up a joint operations center as part of an effort to create a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey.

The joint center in the Turkish border province of Sanliurfa became fully operational on August 24, according to Turkey's Defense Minister Husuli Akar.

The agreement between Turkey and the United States came after months of tensions between the two NATO allies over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, made up of mostly Kurdish YPG fighters, have been key allies of the United States in northern Syria, where US soldiers are still stationed.

But Turkey views the Kurdish forces as a threat to national security and had repeatedly threatened to launch an incursion into northern Syria to force them out of the territory.

Under the agreement reached by Ankara and Washington, Kurdish YPG forces will remove their forces and heavy weapons from the safe zone.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law.