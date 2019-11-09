US, Turkey Discuss Latest Developments in Syria - Reports

Top Turkish presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin held a meeting with US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield, during which they discussed the current agenda on Syria, Turkish media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Top Turkish presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin held a meeting with US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield, during which they discussed the current agenda on Syria , Turkish media reported Saturday.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Kalin's meeting with US officials was held behind closed doors in the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul and lasted an hour and a half. The parties discussed the situation in Syria and the details of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the United States, which is scheduled for November 13.

The parties were able to discuss developments in the Syrian province of Idlib, progress in political settlement in the Arab country as well as the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

Turkish and the US representatives emphasized the committee's importance in ensuring transparent, fair and free elections in Syria.

Ankara also stressed the need to expand cooperation with Washington under the agreement on the safe zone in Syria.

In October, within days of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US military from northeast Syria, Turkey launched an operation against Kurdish forces in the area. On October 17, however, Vice President Mike Pence reached a deal with Turkish leader on a five-day cease-fire, later cemented by Turkish-Russian agreement to conduct joint patrols along the border area.