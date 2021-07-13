US, Turkey Discussing Kabul International Airport Security After Drawdown- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States and Turkey are currently discussing what security at the Kabul international airport will look like once US forces complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"As all forces drawdown out of Afghanistan, there are going to have to be adjustments made to who else is helping the Turks and in what way that help is being rendered, that's the discussion that's happening right now," Kirby said in a press briefing.

Turkey offered to take over responsibility for securing the airport once NATO forces withdraw - but on certain conditions, including financial and logistical backing.

The United States currently has forces dedicated to providing security at the airport, which includes air support and other defensive capabilities, Kirby said.

The departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by August 31, has been met with a surge in violence with dozens of districts in Afghanistan falling to the Taliban in the past weeks.