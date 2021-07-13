UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Turkey Discussing Kabul International Airport Security After Drawdown- Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

US, Turkey Discussing Kabul International Airport Security After Drawdown- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The United States and Turkey are currently discussing what security at the Kabul international airport will look like once US forces complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"As all forces drawdown out of Afghanistan, there are going to have to be adjustments made to who else is helping the Turks and in what way that help is being rendered, that's the discussion that's happening right now," Kirby said in a press briefing.

Turkey offered to take over responsibility for securing the airport once NATO forces withdraw - but on certain conditions, including financial and logistical backing.

The United States currently has forces dedicated to providing security at the airport, which includes air support and other defensive capabilities, Kirby said.

The departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by August 31, has been met with a surge in violence with dozens of districts in Afghanistan falling to the Taliban in the past weeks.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Turkey Pentagon United States August All From Airport

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

41 minutes ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

41 minutes ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

51 minutes ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

51 minutes ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.