US, Turkey Hold 'Productive' Talks On Ankara's Removal From F-35 Jet Program - Pentagon

US, Turkey Hold 'Productive' Talks on Ankara's Removal From F-35 Jet Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The US and Turkish delegations held productive dispute resolution talks over Turkey's removal from the F-35 fighter jet program due to their purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said on Wednesday.

"Principal Director for Europe and NATO Policy Andrew L.

Winternitz and Director for Planning, Programs and Analysis in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Melissa Benkert led a US Department of Defense delegation to Ankara on October 27 for dispute resolution discussions to address remaining issues resulting from Turkey's removal from the F-35 program," Semerloth said.

The Defense Department spokesperson said the discussions were "productive," adding that the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington.

