US, Turkey Hold Talks in Brussels, Discussed S-400 - Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US State Secretary Antony Blinken have held talks in Brussels on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting and discussed Turkey's purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, a Turkish foreign ministry representative said on Wednesday.

The meeting between Cavusoglu and his US counterpart was the first since Blinken's appointment as US secretary of state.

"Our minister and Blinken discussed the issue of S-400, confirmed the importance of the Turkey-US relations within NATO. The US side thanked Turkey for hosting [in April] on its territory a planned meeting on Afghanistan.

The parties also exchanged views on the situation in Libya, Syria and Eastern Mediterranean," the representative said.

According to the official, during the meeting, Ankara repeated requests to the United States concerning Washington's support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, banned in Turkey, and Syrian armed groups linked to it.

The two-day NATO foreign ministers meeting is run at the alliance headquarters in Brussels. The ministers are discussing the strategic concept "NATO-2030," preparing a summit and having discussions on Russia, Iran, China.