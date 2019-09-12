US, Turkey Implementing Syria Safe Zone Plans 'on Schedule' - US EUCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States and Turkey are taking steps "on schedule" to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement on Thursday after Ankara accused Washington of stalling the effort.

"Deputy commanders from US European Command and US Central Command visited Ankara this week to meet with Turkish General Staff leaders to discuss key topics related to the implementation of the northeast Syria security mechanism," EURCOM said. "The visit also underscored how the US and Turkey are working together to implement the security mechanism, which is on schedule."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday accused the US of delaying talks on the formation of the agreed safe zone, saying Washington was "dragging out" the process.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also accused the US of stalling the creation of a safe zone. On Tuesday, Erdogan warned that Turkey would act on its own if the US does not take steps to establish the safe zone by the end of September.

The United States reached an agreement with Turkey in August to create the safe zone, following months of tensions between the two NATO allies over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, made up of mostly Kurdish YPG fighters, have been key allies of the United States in northern Syria, where US soldiers are still stationed. But Turkey views the Kurdish forces as a threat to national security and had repeatedly threatened to launch an incursion into northern Syria to force them out of the territory.

Under the agreement reached by Ankara and Washington, Kurdish YPG forces will remove their forces and heavy weapons from the safe zone.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.