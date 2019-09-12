UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Turkey Implementing Syria Safe Zone Plans 'on Schedule' - US EUCOM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

US, Turkey Implementing Syria Safe Zone Plans 'on Schedule' - US EUCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States and Turkey are taking steps "on schedule" to create a safe zone in northeastern Syria, US European Command (EUCOM) said in a statement on Thursday after Ankara accused Washington of stalling the effort.

"Deputy commanders from US European Command and US Central Command visited Ankara this week to meet with Turkish General Staff leaders to discuss key topics related to the implementation of the northeast Syria security mechanism," EURCOM said. "The visit also underscored how the US and Turkey are working together to implement the security mechanism, which is on schedule."

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday accused the US of delaying talks on the formation of the agreed safe zone, saying Washington was "dragging out" the process. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also accused the US of stalling the creation of a safe zone. On Tuesday, Erdogan warned that Turkey would act on its own if the US does not take steps to establish the safe zone by the end of September.

The United States reached an agreement with Turkey in August to create the safe zone, following months of tensions between the two NATO allies over the presence of Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces, made up of mostly Kurdish YPG fighters, have been key allies of the United States in northern Syria, where US soldiers are still stationed. But Turkey views the Kurdish forces as a threat to national security and had repeatedly threatened to launch an incursion into northern Syria to force them out of the territory.

Under the agreement reached by Ankara and Washington, Kurdish YPG forces will remove their forces and heavy weapons from the safe zone.

The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a violation of international law.

Related Topics

NATO Militants Syria Turkey Washington Threatened Visit Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan August September From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

51 minutes ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

51 minutes ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

2 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

2 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

2 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.