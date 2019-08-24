UrduPoint.com
US-Turkey Joint Operations Center Starts Functioning - Turkish Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:14 PM

The US-Turkey joint operations center to control the safe zone in northern Syria has begun to function at full capacity, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The US-Turkey joint operations center to control the safe zone in northern Syria has begun to function at full capacity, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

"The joint operations center has begun to work at full capacity," the minister said as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

He added that the destruction of terrorists' fortifications and emplacements had already begun.

On August 7, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to national security. The agreement, in particular, envisaged the establishment of a joint US-Turkish operations center to coordinate the efforts.

Damascus has opposed Ankara's actions, labeling them as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the international law.

