US-Turkey Joint Operations Center to Start Functioning Next Week - Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) A US-Turkish coordination center for joint operations to control a prospective safe zone in northern Syria will become operational next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

Earlier in the week, US and Turkish military personnel who will be involved in the work of the operations center have arrived in the Turkish province of Sanliurfa on the border with Syria.

"The coordination center of Turkey and the United States for the control of the safe zone in Syria will start fully operating next week. The deadlines set earlier have been fully met.

We expect them to continue to be met and we will monitor this. In general, we have agreed on many issues, including airspace control and coordination on this issue," Akar said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Last week, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to its national security. Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.