US, Turkey Looking Into Ways To Resolve Controversy Over Defense Deliveries - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:00 AM

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The United States and Turkey are looking into different solutions for resolving their controversy over Ankara's plans to purchase Russia's defense systems, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday at his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"We're looking at different solutions. It's a problem, there's no question about it," Trump said.

Trump also blamed the administration of former US president Barack Obama for not allowing Turkey to purchase US Patriot missiles, which forced Turkey to opt for other air defense systems.

The United States has repeatedly threatened Turkey with sanctions over its acquisition of Russia's S-400 air defense systems and has already expelled Turkey from the US-led multinational F-35 jet program. Meanwhile, Turkey has maintained that purchasing military equipment is a sovereign affair and has ruled out the possibility of abandoning its plans to acquire the S-400s, the first batch of which is scheduled to be delivered in July already.

