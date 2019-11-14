US, Turkey Must Resolve S-400 Dispute to Achieve Progress on Other Fronts - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The United States and Turkey must resolve their differences on the issue concerning Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense system before making progress on other issues, the White House said in a press release.

"In order to achieve progress on other fronts, it is vital that we resolve the issues involving Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, strengthening our defense partnership," the release said on Wednesday.