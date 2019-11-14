US, Turkey National Security Advisors to Start Working on Resolving S-400 Issue - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) US and Turkish national security advisors will immediately start working on resolving the issue of Turkey's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, President Donald Trump said in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey's acquisition of sophisticated Russian military equipment, such as the S-400, creates some very serious challenges for us," Trump said on Wednesday. "We've asked our Secretary of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs and our respective national security advisors to immediately work on resolving the S-400 issue."