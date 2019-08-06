UrduPoint.com
US, Turkey Resume Safe Zone Talks Amid Looming Operation In Northern Syria -Reports

US, Turkey Resume Safe Zone Talks Amid Looming Operation in Northern Syria -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Turkish and US military officials have resumed negotiations regarding the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria as Ankara is supposedly moving closer to starting its long-promised military operation in the region, local media reported on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed Ankara's lack of patience and declared that Turkey would create a safe zone by itself if necessary.

The meeting began today in Ankara at 10:30 (07:30 GMT), Anadolu news agency reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long warned that Ankara would launch a new military operation to the east of the Euphrates River in Syria to remove Kurdish militia, specifically the People's Protection Units (YPG), from Turkish borders if Washington failed to meet Ankara's conditions for a safe zone.

On Monday, a source in the Turkish military told Sputnik that the operation may begin after the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha on August 11.

The YPG has played a considerable part in the Syrian Civil War by serving as the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, one of many Syrian militant groups. Turkey claims that both organizations are offshoots of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and treats them as terrorist groups.

