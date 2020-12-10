US-Turkey Spat Over S-400 Political, Counterproductive - Turkish Presidential Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Turkey's removal from the F-35 program following the country's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems is motivated by politics, not technical concerns for the fighter jet program, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said during an online event organized by the US German Marshall Fund (GMF) on Wednesday.

"We believe that from a technical, military point of view, this issue can be addressed, but we also know that it's no longer a technical military issue, it was conceived by the Congress as a political issue for having close defense industry relations with Russia; but penalizing Turkey for that will be so counterproductive, that it will hurt the Turkish-US relations but also it will not again do any good, it will have the reverse effect," Kalin stated.

Turkey opted to purchase the S-400 air defense systems from Russia in 2017 after negotiations for the acquisition of its US counterpart, the Patriot system, broke down due to disagreements between the two countries over technology transfers. The US responded to the delivery of the first batch of S-400 batteries by removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program on the grounds that Russia could use the air defense system to gather information on the advanced capabilities of the US aircraft.

"S-400 is, in our view, a result and not the cause of a number of problems developed over years ... We still believe that we can address this issue, that is that if the concern is to maintain the security and safety of the F-35 program once they are here in Turkey and once the S-400 is there," Kalin added.

"We have had an agreement with Russia, it's between two sovereign states. We still believe that the presence of S-400 in Turkey does not pose a threat to F-35 jet fighters. Technically they can be de-linked, technically the security concerns of the US military or political establishment can be addressed, but the longer the stakes and the more pressure they put on Turkey, and impose sanctions ... the problem will be much more difficult to resolve," Kalin said in response to a viewer's question on the possibility of Turkey's returning the S-400s under US pressure.

The US stance on Turkey's acquisition of S-400s has witnessed a degree of alteration, ranging from harsh criticism of the deal at its inception to its offer to supply Ankara with Patriot air-defense systems should it opt to return the S-400s earlier in March, and finally, a volley of condemnation after Turkey reported testing of the air defense system in October.