US, Turkey Stage Joint Patrols In Northeast Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:33 PM

US, Turkey stage joint patrols in northeast Syria

Ankara (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The US and Turkey launched a second round of joint patrols in northeastern Syria on Tuesday as part of plans to create a "safe" buffer zone, the Turkish defence ministry said.

Four Turkish armoured vehicles crossed the border to join US forces in Syria, state news agency Anadolu said, for patrols around the town of Tal Abyad.

The ministry said drones were also deployed.

Washington and Ankara reached a deal last month to establish a safe zone between the Turkish border and Syrian areas east of the Euphrates river controlled by the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units(YPG).

The first joint patrols were conducted on September 8.

