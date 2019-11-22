UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Turkey To Again Discuss Issues Concerning Russian S-400 Systems - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

US, Turkey to Again Discuss Issues Concerning Russian S-400 Systems - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The United States and Turkey will once again discuss the latter's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The meeting will take place [in Ankara] on Friday," the diplomat said.

It is not clear which officials are due to represent each side during the meeting.

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington. During the talks, Trump said that Turkey's S-400 acquisition "creates some very serious challenges" for the US, noting that the two leaders had tasked their national security advisers with resolving the matter. Two days later, Turkey announced that it had begun working on a joint "mechanism" with the US to evaluate the potential effect the purchase would have on the country's future in the US F-35 multirole fighter program.

The United States has repeatedly objected to Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might therefore compromise the operations of new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington has repeatedly called upon Turkey to cancel the deal with Russia and instead purchase its own Patriot missile defense systems. In July, the US suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program ” complete removal from the project is expected in late March 2020. The Turkish government has so far refused to succumb to Washington's pressure.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Trump Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan March July 2020 From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

US President thanks Pakistan for efforts in releas ..

23 minutes ago

Russian National Burkov to Appear Before US Court ..

56 seconds ago

Lavrov to Meet With Diplomats From China, Nepal on ..

42 minutes ago

US Senate Votes for Stopgap Measure to Keep Federa ..

43 minutes ago

ICRC Assists in Release of 10 Afghan Security Pers ..

43 minutes ago

Two US Airmen Killed in Aircraft Mishap During Tra ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.