US, Turkey To Coordinate On Detention Facilities In Northeast Syria - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

US, Turkey to Coordinate on Detention Facilities in Northeast Syria - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The United States and Turkey in a joint statement on Thursday said that as part of the ceasefire agreement both sides have agreed to coordinate on detention facilities in northeast Syria in territory formerly controlled by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

"Turkey and the US are committed to D-ISIS/DAESH [IS] activities in northeast Syria," the statement said. "This will include coordination on detention facilities and internally displaced persons from formerly ISIS/DAESH-controlled areas as appropriate."

Earlier on Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence announced that the United States and Turkey have reached a deal for a 120-hour ceasefire agreement and a pause of Turkish military operations until People's Protection Units' (YPG) forces have completely withdrawn from the safe zone area. The United States has already begun facilitating the withdrawal of YPG forces.

According to the joint statement, both sides committed to avoid causing harm to humanitarian conditions on the ground and agreed to only target terrorists and their resources.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of the functionality of the safe zone in addressing Turkey's national security concerns including the re-collection of YPG heavy weapons and the disablement of their bases and all other fighting positions, the statement said.

The United States as part of the deal announced by Pence agreed to withdraw economic sanctions against Turkey once the military offensive is halted.

On October 9, Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria to clear the border area of Kurdish militia after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw US troops from the area. Trump came under fire from Congress for abandoning the Kurds while the US president argued that it was time to end America's involvement in endless wars.

