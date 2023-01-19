US, Turkey to Increase Cooperation to Advance Peace in South Caucasus - Joint Statement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and agreed to increase coordination and cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus, according to a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and agreed to increase coordination and cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus, according to a joint statement.

The two officials also discussed a host of security issues, including the implementation of the trilateral memorandum signed by Finland, Sweden, and Turkey to advance Finland's and Sweden's bid to join NATO and the modernization of Turkey's F-16 fleet, the statement said.

Within the context of fighting terrorism, Blinken and Cavusoglu will hold counter-terrorism consultations as part of the Strategic Mechanism through cooperation in law enforcement and information sharing, the statement said.

Clashes erupted again along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border last September, with both countries accusing each other of firing first. The regional Collective Security Treaty Organization sent a monitoring mission to the Armenian border after Russia brokered a ceasefire.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in 2020 and the region saw the most serious escalation of the protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral truce, in which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. In addition, the Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan, with the Lachin corridor remaining the only passage connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to the region to watch over the implementation of the truce.