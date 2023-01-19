UrduPoint.com

US, Turkey To Increase Cooperation To Advance Peace In South Caucasus - Joint Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:19 PM

US, Turkey to Increase Cooperation to Advance Peace in South Caucasus - Joint Statement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and agreed to increase coordination and cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus, according to a joint statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and agreed to increase coordination and cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus, according to a joint statement.

"Secretary Blinken and Minister Cavusoglu decided to increase coordination and cooperation to advance peace in the South Caucasus," the statement said on Wednesday.

The two officials also discussed a host of security issues, including the implementation of the trilateral memorandum signed by Finland, Sweden, and Turkey to advance Finland's and Sweden's bid to join NATO and the modernization of Turkey's F-16 fleet, the statement said.

Within the context of fighting terrorism, Blinken and Cavusoglu will hold counter-terrorism consultations as part of the Strategic Mechanism through cooperation in law enforcement and information sharing, the statement said.

Clashes erupted again along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border last September, with both countries accusing each other of firing first. The regional Collective Security Treaty Organization sent a monitoring mission to the Armenian border after Russia brokered a ceasefire.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in 2020 and the region saw the most serious escalation of the protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral truce, in which Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners and bodies of the dead. In addition, the Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan, with the Lachin corridor remaining the only passage connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. Russian peacekeepers have been deployed to the region to watch over the implementation of the truce.

Related Topics

Dead Firing NATO Exchange Russia Turkey Agdam Armenia Azerbaijan Sweden Finland September Border 2020

Recent Stories

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cos ..

Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cost vaccination drive

9 minutes ago
 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws spe ..

6th International Rain Enhancement Forum draws speakers from 18 countries

20 minutes ago
 UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Wome ..

UAE Team ADQ announces formation of UAE first Women’s Continental Team

20 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

2 hours ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

2 hours ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.