US, Turkish Defense Chiefs Discuss Afghanistan Withdrawal, Airport Security - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) US Defense SecretaryLloyd Austin and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar discussed via telephone the Afghan withdrawal process and the importance of ensuring proper security for the Kabul international airport, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral cooperation and our ongoing drawdown in Afghanistan," Kirby said in the release on Wednesday.

Austin and Akar underscored the critical task of ensuring there is enough security to protect the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Kirby said. The two defense chiefs agreed to continue talks on this matter soon, Kirby added.

Moreover, Austin and Akar also reaffirmed the importance of the bilateral defense relationship, Kirbys said.

Last month, Akar said that the Turkish military was negotiating safety measures with the US delegation for Afghanistan's major airport, adding that Ankara offered to take the matter over once NATO forces withdraw by September 11 - but on certain conditions, including financial and logistical backing.

The departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by September 11, has been met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban in the past weeks.