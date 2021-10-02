UrduPoint.com

US, Turkish Defense Chiefs Discuss Cooperation On Afghanistan, Counterterrorism - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed by telephone working together to address issues in Afghanistan and seeking opportunities to increase cooperation against terrorism, Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Anton Semelroth said in a press release.

Austin III spoke by phone today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss opportunities to increase and strengthen our longstanding defense ties and to share perspectives on regional issues, including the shared threat from terrorism," Semelroth said on Friday.

Austin highlighted the importance of the United States' defense relationship with Turkey, especially on Afghanistan, Semelroth said.

