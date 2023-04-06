US, Turkish Defense Chiefs Discuss Grain Deal Extension Over Phone - Ankara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and a number of other issues in a phone conversation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and a number of other issues in a phone conversation, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the conversation the importance of the extension of the grain deal, Finland's membership in NATO, the importance of a speedy and positive decision regarding the acquisition of F-16 fighters by Turkey and their modernization were discussed, among other things," a statement from the ministry read.

Akar also thanked Austin for the US support for Turkey, following the devastating earthquakes that hit the country in February, and expressed hope that Sweden would fulfill its obligations necessary for its accession to NATO.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. The deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 18, was extended for another 120 days on November 17. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the grain deal one more time, for 60 days.