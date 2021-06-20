UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Maintaining Diplomatic Presence In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:30 AM

US, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Maintaining Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed bilateral cooperation and Afghanistan in a phone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, the Pentagon said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone today with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss bilateral cooperation and maintaining continued diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding U.S.-Turkey defense relationship and thanked the Minister for the continuing communication and cooperation on peace and security issues," the US Department of Defense said on Saturday.

On Friday, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik that Turkey's plans to guard the Kabul airport after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan run counter to agreements with the Taliban movement.

US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed these plans earlier in the week at the NATO summit in Brussels.

Erdogan said at the summit that Washington's financial, diplomatic and logistical support would be vital in case Turkish forces had to stay in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey Washington Pentagon Brussels Austin Tayyip Erdogan From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

3 hours ago

Hungary v France Euro 2020 starting line-ups

3 hours ago

Shehbaz's proposal to discuss electoral reforms in ..

3 hours ago

FM underlines significance of all inclusive intra- ..

3 hours ago

Qualifier Samsonova downs Azarenka to reach Berlin ..

4 hours ago

Development course concludes at Emergency services ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.