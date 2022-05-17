UrduPoint.com

US, Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation Over Ukraine - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal held discussions in Washington on supporting Ukraine and confronting Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal," Price said. "Sherman thanked ...

Onal for Turkey's strong and vocal support of Ukraine and discussed the need for solidarity among NATO Allies and partners in confronting Russia's premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine."

Price said the two officials reaffirmed the strategic relationship between Turkey and the United States.

Sherman and Onal also discussed the many areas of bilateral cooperation, including on imposing costs on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleagues, Price added.

