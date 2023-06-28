US, Turkish Presidential Advisors Discussed Russia, Grain Deal - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Turkish presidential advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic discussed developments in Russia and Ankara's efforts to extend the grain deal, the White House said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Turkish presidential advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic discussed developments in Russia and Ankara's efforts to extend the grain deal, the White House said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Akif Cağatay Kiliç, Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye... They discussed recent developments in Russia... as well as Türkiye's efforts to ensure a renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," according to the statement.

The Wagner Group seized a Russian army headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Friday night. Prior to that move, Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of attacking the military group's field camps. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the accusation, while the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny. Prigozhin said the Wagner Group forces were heading to the Russian capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been involved in negotiations with Prigozhin, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they had reached an agreement to de-escalate the situation.

Prigozhin followed up by saying that the Wagner Group would retreat to its bases. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the charges against Prigozhin would be dropped and he would move to Belarus. Lukashenko on June 27 confirmed Prigozhin's arrival in Belarus.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, for 60 days, until July 17.

The deal is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures. Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.