US, Turkish Top Generals Discuss 'Items of Mutual Strategic Interest' After Raids in Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Yasar Guler discussed "several items of mutual strategic interest" following Turkish air-raids in northern Syria against Kurds in the recent days, Joint Staff spokesperson Dave Butler said on Wednesday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Yasar Guler today by phone. The two leaders discussed several items of mutual strategic interest," Butler said in a statement.