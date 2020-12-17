US, Turkmenistan Expand Military, Business Cooperation in New Talks - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The delegations from United States and Turkmenistan have agreed during the just concluded annual bilateral talks to expand military cooperation and business ties, the US Department of State said in a media note on Thursday.

"Today, the United States and Turkmenistan concluded three days of productive Annual Bilateral Consultations (ABCs)," the note said. "The Turkmen and US delegations emphasized the significance of their growing military cooperation ... and opportunities for US companies to expand business and investment in Turkmenistan."

The US delegation was led by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Dean Thompson and the Turkmen delegation by Deputy Chairman and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, the note said.

"Through the Annual Bilateral Consultations, the C5+1 regional diplomatic platform, and other high-level dialogues, the United States looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Turkmenistan, an important partner in a region of global significance," the note added.

The US delegation also offered Turkmenistan assistance in addressing labor rights, religious freedom and other fundamental rights, according to the note.