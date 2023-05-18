UrduPoint.com

US Turns Blind Eye To Ukraine No Longer Hiding Its Terrorist Actions - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2023 | 09:00 AM

US Turns Blind Eye to Ukraine No Longer Hiding Its Terrorist Actions - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United States turns a blind eye to the fact that Ukraine is no longer hiding its terrorist actions, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"The recent reaction by the US State Department's representatives regarding their alleged ignorance about the statements of the leadership of the Ukrainian military intelligence about the involvement of the Kiev regime in the murders and attempts on Russian journalists is outrageous," the embassy said.

"Washington prefers to turn a blind eye to the fact that Kiev, having secured all-round American support, no longer hides its terrorist actions. Pumping weapons, intelligence, money into Ukraine, as we can see, does not stop," it said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States Money

Recent Stories

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish Pre ..

President of UAE holds phone call with Turkish President

6 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to deve ..

Dubai Press Club partners with in5 , Podeo to develop podcasting talent in the U ..

8 hours ago
 Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine' ..

Estonian Parliament Calls for Support for Ukraine's Accession to NATO

9 hours ago
 20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: ..

20% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions in UAE: Study

9 hours ago
 Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding de ..

Eight dead, Grand Prix cancelled after flooding devastates northern Italy

9 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'G ..

Sullivan Says Extension of Black Sea Grain Deal 'Good Thing,' US Supports Those ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.