US Turns Down Imprisoned Pilot Yaroshenko's Appeal on Transfer to Russia - Spouse

The United States has turned down the appeal of imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for transfer to his country of citizenship, Yaroshenko's wife, Viktoria, told Sputnik

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The United States has turned down the appeal of imprisoned Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko for transfer to his country of citizenship, Yaroshenko's wife, Viktoria, told Sputnik.

"On October 24 in the evening we received the refusal, while the decision itself was dated October 7 ... Now, we have to wait for two more years [until it is possible to request his transfer to the country of citizenship]," she said.

Yaroshenko added that she had spoken with her husband on the phone regarding the decision, adding that Konstantin did not expect the refusal.

According to Viktoria, her husband suffers from exacerbating arthritis and does not receive necessary medical treatment.

The comments come shortly after Russian national Maria Butina was released upon serving a 1.5-year sentence in a US prison for conspiring to act as a foreign agent.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and sentenced to 20 years in jail the following year in the United States on charges of conspiring to import drugs, which he denied. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise his sentence.

