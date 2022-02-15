UrduPoint.com

US Tycoons Exacerbate Climate Crisis By Covertly Profiting From Fossil Fuels - Report

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 08:56 PM

US Tycoons Exacerbate Climate Crisis by Covertly Profiting From Fossil Fuels - Report

The biggest US private equity investors have exacerbated the climate crisis by covertly profiting from unsustainable fuel projects around the world, a new report by Private Equity Stakeholder Project and LittleSis revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The biggest US private equity investors have exacerbated the climate crisis by covertly profiting from unsustainable fuel projects around the world, a new report by Private Equity Stakeholder Project and LittleSis revealed on Tuesday.

At least 12 major US private equity companies, including the Carlyle Group and the Blackstone Group, have benefited from the most destructive oil and gas investments in fracking, oil pipelines, coal plants and offshore drilling, the report said.

Private equity is a type of investments that take place opaquely and, as a rule, is exempt from public disclosures making it hard to track. In most cases, the investment capital comes from such institutional investors as public and private funds that manage funds of regular workers.

More than $7.

5 trillion is currently invested around the world by the private equity industry in every sector of the economy, the report said. In 2021 alone, private equity firms have closed deals buying stakes in companies for a total of $1 trillion.

The Carlyle Group has established joint ventures with an array of oil and gas firms like Hilcorp Energy, which is one of the largest methane emitters whose underwater pipeline project poses a threat to Alaska wildlife, the report said.

Blackstone Group owns one of the dirtiest coal plants in the United States and is a major stakeholder in the owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline, the report added.

The list of private equity companies with investments in oil and gas industries also includes KKR & Co. Inc., Ares Management, ArcLight Capital, Kayne Anderson and Riverstone Holdings.

Related Topics

World Oil Anderson United States Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

WHO congratulates Pakistan on administering 200m C ..

WHO congratulates Pakistan on administering 200m COVID-19 vaccine doses

32 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of MNA Khayal Zaman

34 seconds ago
 Scholz Calls Possible Recognition of LPR, DRP by R ..

Scholz Calls Possible Recognition of LPR, DRP by Russia Violation of Minsk Accor ..

36 seconds ago
 UAE, Philippines sign joint statement to bolster e ..

UAE, Philippines sign joint statement to bolster economic and trade ties at Expo ..

16 minutes ago
 LPR Says Opened Return Fire Towards Ukrainian Posi ..

LPR Says Opened Return Fire Towards Ukrainian Position After Serviceman Killed

37 seconds ago
 Faisal Amin attends orientation session on summary ..

Faisal Amin attends orientation session on summary automation system

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>