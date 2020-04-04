UrduPoint.com
US, UAE Complete Multiple Live-Fire Exercises In Persian Gulf Region - CENTCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 12:05 PM

The US and United Arab Emirates completed a series of bilateral live-fire exercises in the Persian Gulf region, Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The US and United Arab Emirates completed a series of bilateral live-fire exercises in the Persian Gulf region, Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

"Operation Thundercloud, was a staff exercise dedicated to increasing fire mission interoperability at the battalion level," the release said Friday.

Following the conclusion of Thundercloud US and UAE units held a second exercise, Iron Union, the release added.

American and Emirati artillerymen followed a fire mission script involving 15 planned targets throughout the month of March, acting as a single unit for the first time, according to the release.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the US military to postpone many planned bilateral and multilateral exercises.

