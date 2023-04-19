UrduPoint.com

US UFO Probe Chief Says No Signs Of Aliens, But Incidents May Involve Foreign Actors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 10:06 PM

US UFO Probe Chief Says No Signs of Aliens, But Incidents May Involve Foreign Actors

Cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs) show no signs of extraterrestrial involvement, although there are indications the incidents could be linked to foreign actors, US All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Director Sean Kirkpatrick said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, also known as UFOs) show no signs of extraterrestrial involvement, although there are indications the incidents could be linked to foreign actors, US All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Director Sean Kirkpatrick said on Wednesday.

"In our research, AARO has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics," Kirkpatrick said during a US Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on AARO's activities.

The US Defense Department announced AARO's establishment in July 2022, tasking it with investigating UAP reports.

The majority of the hundreds of cases presented to AARO show no anomalous characteristics, Kirkpatrick said. However, there remain cases for which there is no conclusive explanation, Kirkpatrick said.

The majority of UAP are described as a round orb or sphere, according to AARO data shared by Kirkpatrick.

UAP tend to have no detectable thermal exhaust propelling them and typically occur at an altitude of between 10,000 and 30,000 feet.

"Part of what we have to do as we go through these (incidents), especially the ones that show signatures of advanced technical capabilities, is determine if there is a foreign nexus," Kirkpatrick said. "I am concerned about what that nexus is, and I have indicators that some are related to foreign capabilities."

UAP hotspots around the world include the eastern and western coasts of the United States, the middle East and East Asia, according to AARO data.

The US' probe into UAP involved collaboration and information exchange with countries around the world, Space Force Chief of Space Operations Maj. Gen. John Olson said last week, in response to a question from Sputnik.

AARO seeks to turn UAP into "SEP," somebody else's problem, by clarifying the incidents and handing off cases to other agencies, Kirkpatrick said.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Senate World Technology Exchange United States Middle East July From Asia

Recent Stories

Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiy ..

Gate money from fifth T20I to be donated to Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims

8 minutes ago
 US to Announce New Security Aid Package for Ukrain ..

US to Announce New Security Aid Package for Ukraine Later on Wednesday - White H ..

4 minutes ago
 Cypriot Banks Start Freezing Accounts of Russian N ..

Cypriot Banks Start Freezing Accounts of Russian Nationals on Sanctions List - N ..

2 minutes ago
 Armed Forces of Sudan Join 24-Hour Truce Announced ..

Armed Forces of Sudan Join 24-Hour Truce Announced by Rapid Support Forces - Sta ..

2 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman tributes PPP coalition govt, partner ..

Sherry Rehman tributes PPP coalition govt, partners on 13th anniversary of 18th ..

2 minutes ago
 Arab League Appeals to Sudan's Conflicting Parties ..

Arab League Appeals to Sudan's Conflicting Parties to Declare Truce on Eid al-Fi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.