US, UK Advise Zelenskyy to Toughen Negotiating Position, Drag Out Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom are putting pressure on Ukraine to drag out peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"Neither the US nor the UK advise (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy to speed up negotiations. They recommend toughening his position," Lavrov said on Channel One.

According to the minister, Ukraine refused to sign the theses proposed at the talks in Istanbul, which, he said, was a huge step back in the negotiation process.

"I think that this step back was made on the advice of our American and British colleagues, first of all. Maybe the Poles played some role here, the Baltic states," Lavrov said.