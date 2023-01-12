US, UK Agree to Boost Cooperation on Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence - State Dept.

The United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to enhance the partnership in the field of semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) during the bilateral inaugural meeting on Comprehensive Dialogue on Technology and Data, the US State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to enhance the partnership in the field of semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI) during the bilateral inaugural meeting on Comprehensive Dialogue on Technology and Data, the US State Department said on Thursday.

"The United States and United Kingdom identified deliverables to address in 2023, including: Strengthen UK-US collaboration on AI technical standards development and tools for trustworthy AI - including through joint research and information sharing, and support for commercial cooperation," the statement said.

The meeting took place in Washington and the two governments were represented by senior representatives who also agreed to facilitate global trusted data flows and implement a data bridge for US-UK data flows.

The representatives also expressed readiness to promote open, interoperable, reliable and secure telecommunication systems, such as open radio access networks.

The State Department noted that the dialogue between the two countries was launched by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Secretary of State for Digital Culture, Media, and Sport Michelle Donelan last October.

The next meeting will take place in January 2024, according to the State Department.