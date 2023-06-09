US, UK Agree to Boost Effort to Identify Entities Financially Supporting Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Washington and London will expand their data sharing in order to identify entities financially aiding Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, a joint US-UK declaration said on Thursday.

"We will continue to coordinate our work to tackle sanctions evasion and intend to jointly target those facilitating Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine in Russia, Belarus, and in third countries, including those who help Russia acquire goods and technology that support Russian aggression," the declaration said. "We intend to enhance our ability to collect, analyze, and share information and data with a financial sanctions nexus from our financial institutions and businesses, including for identification of companies and individuals financially supporting or facilitating payments to Russia's war machine."