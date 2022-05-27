UrduPoint.com

US, UK Agree To Enhance Defense Cooperation On Artificial Intelligence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 01:13 PM

US, UK Agree to Enhance Defense Cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

The United States and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on promoting responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in defense, the US Defense Department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation on promoting responsible development and use of artificial intelligence in defense, the US Defense Department said.

The deal was concluded as part of the sixth iteration of the US-UK Defense Dialogue held in London on Thursday under the chair of US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and UK Permanent Under Secretary for the Ministry of Defense David Williams.

"The leaders signed an Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Statement of Intent, setting shared strategic objectives for the U.S. Department of Defense and the UK Ministry of Defence related to AI (artificial intelligence) readiness," a statement read.

The agreement will boost the sides' collaboration in "maintaining and increasing interoperability and promoting values-based global leadership for the responsible development, procurement, and use of AI in defense," according to the statement.

