US, UK Ambassadors Summoned by Iraqi Foreign Minister Over US Airstrikes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Hakim has summoned the ambassadors of the United States and the United Kingdom in Baghdad over the recent US airstrikes on military facilities in Iraq that left six people killed, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

"The foreign minister has called an emergency meeting with attendance of the deputy and assistant ministers in order to work out measures with regard to the US attack, and he has ordered for the US and UK ambassadors to be summoned in Baghdad," the ministry's spokesman told journalists.