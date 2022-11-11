UrduPoint.com

US, UK, Australia Carry Out Drills Simulating Fighting With Russia In Europe - Reports

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 04:30 PM

US, UK, Australia Carry Out Drills Simulating Fighting With Russia in Europe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Troops from the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia took part in a joint military exercise in the Mojave desert in the US, simulating "Russian attack" on Europe, media reported on Friday.

Project Convergence military drills were conducted in two phases, according to The Times newspaper. During the first stage, forces of the three countries practiced joint actions in the event of a possible conflict in the Pacific, with the second stage focusing on a large-scale conflict in Europe.

The newspaper also said that the second part of the exercise took place in the US military base at Fort Irwin in California, with 450 UK elite troops participating in the drills.

During the training, forces also showcased and experimented with new military equipment, including long-range fires, unmanned aerial systems, autonomous fighting vehicles and next-generation sensors.

The three countries have been closely cooperating in the military area for several years, as they announced a trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS pact was the creation of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy. The countries also conduct regular joint exercises.

