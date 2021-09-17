UrduPoint.com

US, UK, Australia Pact Creates Jobs But Does Little To Deter China - Former Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:20 AM

US, UK, Australia Pact Creates Jobs But Does Little to Deter China - Former Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The trilateral US, UK, Australia defense partnership announced this week, will create jobs in the three nations but stops short of its raison d'etre, deterring China's expansion in the region, veteran diplomat and former Assistant Defense Secretary Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the three nations announced a defense partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of US and UK backing of Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines.

"This is a sales transaction and supporting technology partnership. It is not an alliance," Freeman said. "Only time will tell whether it represents more than a political stunt and jobs program for the US and UK and what its knock-on effects are in both Asia and Europe."

Freeman questioned whether the partnership will enhance efforts by the three nations to deter China's military expansion in the region - an unstated goal of the deal.

Nuclear-powered submarines, Freeman told Sputnik, "will give Australia a wider defense perimeter than it now has but Australia has not committed itself to join a battle over Taiwan or South China Sea claims so this does not add to US deterrence efforts aimed at China in these contexts.

"

The agreement also threatens to weaken transatlantic defense cooperation by excluding France and therefore threatening an existing $66 billion contract for France to design and build submarines for Australia, Freeman added.

"French resentment of America's disregard for its defense relationship with Australia and the French military-industrial base will add to the stress the Trump administration's 'America First' policies placed on trans-Atlantic defense cooperation," Freeman said.

In addition, Freeman questioned whether the deal could have unintended consequences for Australia's own military readiness.

"Nuclear submarines are notoriously expensive. Australia's defense burden will rise. Other elements of the country's defense readiness may take a hit as funds are diverted to the submarine project," Freeman said.

A final potential pitfall of the agreement, according to Freeman, could be to weaken the US, Australia, New Zealand collective security agreement (ANZUS), because New Zealand has already announced that it will not permit nuclear-propelled Australian ships to enter its ports.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Europe China Nuclear France Trump Alliance United Kingdom May Agreement Asia Billion Jobs New Zealand

Recent Stories

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

14 minutes ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

16 minutes ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

35 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

35 minutes ago
 US Congressman Opposes Resettlement of Afghan Nati ..

US Congressman Opposes Resettlement of Afghan Nationals in Montana - Statement

42 minutes ago
 Ex-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Bru ..

Ex-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen - R ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.