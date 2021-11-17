US, UK, Australia Say Iranian Government-Linked Hackers Deploying Ransomware - Advisory

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a joint cybersecurity advisory highlighting a ransomware threat from hackers linked to the Iranian government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom on Wednesday issued a joint cybersecurity advisory highlighting a ransomware threat from hackers linked to the Iranian government.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), FBI, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) highlighted in the advisory the "ongoing malicious cyber activity by an advanced persistent threat (APT) group that FBI, CISA, ACSC, and NCSC assess is associated with the government of Iran.

"

According to FBI and CISA, the cyber actor used Fortinet and microsoft Exchange ProxyShell vulnerabilities to gain initial access to systems in advance of follow-on operations, which include deploying ransomware.

The US government has repeatedly said that hackers from Iran have launched cyberattacks on individuals and organizations in the United States. However, Tehran has consistently denied Washington's allegations of cyber interference.