US, UK, Australia to Discuss Goals Regarding China - Senior Biden Admin. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom and Australia will hold a virtual meeting to discuss their aims with respect to China following the creation of a new trilateral security partnership in the Indo-Pacific, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"There will be a virtual session that will be live between the three leaders," the official said during a press briefing when asked what message the new partnership would send to China.

The official said each of the three leaders will lay out specifically what they want to accomplish and what their ambitions are.

"I think it will be an opportunity for each of them to lay out their vision for the future and indicate the launch of this 18-month efforts," the official added.