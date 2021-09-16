UrduPoint.com

US, UK, Australia To Show That Pact Not Aimed At Any Specific Country - Official

Thu 16th September 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia will indicate that their newly minted working group is not aimed at any specific country, but rather at promising peace and security, a senior US administration official announced on Wednesday.

"I want to underscore very clearly (that) this partnership is not aimed at any one country, it's about advancing our strategic interests... and promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific," the official said.

