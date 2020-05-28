UrduPoint.com
US, UK, Australia Urge China To Respect Hong Kong Autonomy - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:18 PM

US, UK, Australia Urge China to Respect Hong Kong Autonomy - Joint Statement

The United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday issued a joint statement expressing concern over China's intention to impose a national security law in Hong Kong as being against the country's international obligations, and called for a mutually-acceptable solution that would respect the region's autonomy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The United States, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on Thursday issued a joint statement expressing concern over China's intention to impose a national security law in Hong Kong as being against the country's international obligations, and called for a mutually-acceptable solution that would respect the region's autonomy.

The Chinese parliament passed a resolution to impose the national security law that bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. The legislation is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but was met by a wave of protests in the city as residents said they fear the measure would infringe on their rights.

"China's decision to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong lies in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration.

The proposed law would undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework," the statement said.

The four countries said in the joint statement that the alleged reform in Hong Kong raises the prospect of prosecution in for political reasons and undermines existing commitments to protect the rights of the people of Hong Kong.

The signatories also urged the government of China to work with the Hong Kong administration and its people to find a "mutually acceptable accommodation" that will honor China's international obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

