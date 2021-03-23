US, UK, Canada Call on China to End 'Repressive Practices' in Xinjiang - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on Monday issued a joint statement in which they called on China to stop "repressive practices" in the country's province of Xinjiang.

"We are united in calling for China to end its repressive practices against Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, and to release those arbitrarily detained," the joint statement released by he US State Department said.