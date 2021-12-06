UrduPoint.com

US, UK, Canada Concerned By Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge In Ethiopia - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

US, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia - Statement

Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement on Monday expressing concerns over the Ethiopian government arresting Tigrayans based on their ethnicity and without charge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States issued a joint statement on Monday expressing concerns over the Ethiopian government arresting Tigrayans based on their ethnicity and without charge.

"We, Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are profoundly concerned by recent reports of the Ethiopian government's detention of large numbers of Ethiopian citizens on the basis of their ethnicity and without charge," the statement said. "The Ethiopian government's announcement of a state of emergency on November 2 is no justification for the mass detention of individuals from certain ethnic groups."

The statement referred to reports by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Amnesty International about mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans.

"Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions," the statement read. "Many of these acts likely constitute violations of international law and must cease immediately."

The countries called on the government to provide unhindered and timely access by international monitors, and stressed that all sides must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict, and we denounce any and all violence against civilians, past, present and future. All armed actors should cease fighting and the Eritrean Defense Forces should withdraw from Ethiopia," the statement said. "We reiterate our call for all parties to seize the opportunity to negotiate a sustainable ceasefire without preconditions. Fundamentally, Ethiopians must build an inclusive political process and national consensus through political and legal means, and all those responsible for violations and abuses of human rights must be held accountable."

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when the central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base. The Ethiopian government launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.

In the spring of 2021, Ethiopian authorities announced the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Tigray. In November, Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency as the TPLF forces together with eight other factions, some of which are considered terrorist by Addis Ababa, advanced toward the Ethiopian capital.

Related Topics

Hearing Terrorist Australia Canada Amnesty International Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia United Kingdom United States Netherlands Denmark November 2020 All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development pr ..

12 minutes ago
 National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas o ..

National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in Nor ..

Migrant Facility Guard Murdered by Resident in North of France - Reports

7 minutes ago
 FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in ..

FM apprises UNSC of continuing grave situation in IIOJK

7 minutes ago
 Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culpri ..

Rashid assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner culprits to be punished

7 minutes ago
 Russia reports first Omicron infections

Russia reports first Omicron infections

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.